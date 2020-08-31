CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $191,223. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.