Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $185,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $167.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

