Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.94% of LPL Financial worth $182,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 499.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 349,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,030 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,496,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 329,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB upped their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

LPLA opened at $82.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

