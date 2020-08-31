Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 565,309 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 565,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of NXP Semiconductors worth $167,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NXPI stock opened at $127.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

