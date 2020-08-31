Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $183,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

