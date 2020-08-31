Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,547 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Ball worth $173,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ball stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

