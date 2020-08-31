Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,226 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $167,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 356,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

