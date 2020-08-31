Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Prudential Financial worth $183,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

