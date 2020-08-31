Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of CoStar Group worth $170,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 263.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $852.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $783.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.62. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

