Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,612 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Northern Trust worth $169,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

