Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $175.78 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.85% of Assurant worth $175,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 26.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $122.68 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.