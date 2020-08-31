Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,520 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $173,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $288.99. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.