Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $176,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after acquiring an additional 773,710 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,585,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $71,776,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $169.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

