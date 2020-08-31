Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $168,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $39,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

