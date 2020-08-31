Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,424 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Semtech worth $170,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Semtech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $817,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,585. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

