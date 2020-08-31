Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,571 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $179,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $204.59 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

