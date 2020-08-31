Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $166.80 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Dollar Tree worth $166,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 178,993 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

