Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 694,461 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of JD.Com worth $171,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $140,029,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after buying an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $61,494,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

