iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $176,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,596,000.

IWF opened at $226.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $227.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

