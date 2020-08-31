Omni (OMNI) Tops One Day Volume of $746,557.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Omni has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $746,557.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00061324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00536157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,038 coins and its circulating supply is 562,722 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.