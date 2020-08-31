Bismuth Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $6,817.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

