SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $563,629.50 and $1.25 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00441638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002520 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012800 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001094 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,415,235 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

