Myriad Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,518.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Myriad has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.45 million and $1,518.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000391 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,747,478,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

