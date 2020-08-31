Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Patterson Companies (PDCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) recently:

8/29/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/27/2020 – Patterson Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $27.50 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies witnessed expansion in gross margin in the last reported quarter. The company’s consistent efforts to drive profitability in core business were evident from its performance. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are acting as the primary catalysts. Patterson Companies ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Patterson Companies has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, the the company’s Dental and Animal Health segments performed dismally in the last reported quarter owing to the effects of COVID-19.”

8/20/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – Patterson Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $23.00 to $27.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

