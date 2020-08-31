Minereum Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $764.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.01668840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00177670 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.48 or 2.95151601 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,904,639 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

