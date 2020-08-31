NoLimitCoin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $2,813.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,405,120 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

