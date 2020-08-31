GridCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,166.00 (GRC)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $2,166.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

BackPacker Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,184.00
BackPacker Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,184.00
Omni Tops One Day Volume of $746,557.00
Omni Tops One Day Volume of $746,557.00
Bismuth Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges
Bismuth Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges
Dero Achieves Market Cap of $10.17 Million
Dero Achieves Market Cap of $10.17 Million
SafeInsure 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million
SafeInsure 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million
Myriad Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,518.00
Myriad Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,518.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report