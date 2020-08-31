GridCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,166.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $2,166.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

