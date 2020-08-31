Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $37,534.24 and approximately $41.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006054 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 107,007,776 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

