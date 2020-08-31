Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Parachute has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $577,148.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,819,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

