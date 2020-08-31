Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Omeros (OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2020 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

8/25/2020 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – Omeros had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Omeros had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

8/7/2020 – Omeros was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Omeros was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – Omeros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

7/9/2020 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

OMER opened at $12.05 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Omeros by 90.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

