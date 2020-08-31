EverGreenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,274.37 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $337,274.37 and $84.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00064331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00748463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.92 or 0.01889481 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,733.65 or 1.00355200 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00143937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007355 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,401,622 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

