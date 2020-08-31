Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.82% of Easterly Government Properties worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 242.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.