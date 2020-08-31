State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,419 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.