State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $15.29 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

