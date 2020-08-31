8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.93% of 8X8 worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 664,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

EGHT stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $24.82.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

