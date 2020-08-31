State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of ARES opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,482,993 shares of company stock valued at $97,206,819. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

