Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Syneos Health worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $62.00 on Monday. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

