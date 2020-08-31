State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,041 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Williams Companies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after buying an additional 5,315,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

