State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.35 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,914 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ACGL opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

