State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 87,045 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,045 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

