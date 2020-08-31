State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $103,594,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,099,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after buying an additional 1,010,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $110.86 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

