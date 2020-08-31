Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 336.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Perrigo worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 75.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

PRGO stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

