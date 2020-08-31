State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Msci worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Msci in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $373.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.09. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

