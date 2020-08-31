Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $17,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anaplan by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 58.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

