Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 39,251 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,251 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

