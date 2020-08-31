Blair William & Co. IL Sells 237 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of SRE opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

