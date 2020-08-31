Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,406 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.