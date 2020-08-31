Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.