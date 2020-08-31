Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $143,200. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

