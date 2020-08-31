Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,317 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.26% of Phreesia worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $126,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

